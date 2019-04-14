Anna "Donna" Martinez
Anna "Donna" Martinez lost her courageous battle with Glioblastoma on April 6, 2019. She was born Donna Estelle Vaughan on January 18, 1956, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Jessie and Mary Vaughan.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her stepson, Jimmy Chavez. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie; brothers Mark and Bert (Charlotte) Vaughan, and many family and friends. Our earthly realm has lost a bright light, but the universe has gained a brilliant star.
There will be a celebration of Anna's life on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Prestige Event Center, 2019 Fifth St., NW, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019