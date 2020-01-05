|
|
Anna V. Machemehl
Anna V. Machemehl passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her beloved sons, Brian and Craig; her devoted daughter-in-law, Julie; her especially caring niece, Diana Barasch; nephews; and nieces here and in Oklahoma; and many dear friends. Anna was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, A.E. "Chuck" Machemehl; her parents, Yolanda and Aladino Viviani; and her brothers, Henry and Paul.
Anna was born in Albuquerque in 1935 and spent her early years in the family grocery store on Seventh Street. She graduated from St. Vincent Academy and continued her education at the University of New Mexico where she earned her degree in business education. At UNM she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and Phi Gamma Nu business honorary.
After their wedding in 1959, Anna and Church moved many times-to Honolulu, Las Cruces, Roswell, and Dallasâ€"before settling in Albuquerque where Anna continued her teaching career at T-VI (now CNM). She retired from teaching after 20 years.
Other than being a devoted wife, mother, and well-loved and respected teacher, Anna had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed oil painting, family genealogy, gardening, and baking-especially Italian specialties. Another favorite pastime was hunting mushrooms in the beautiful Jemez Mountains.
Memorial Service will take place Thursday, January 9, 2020 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University with Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa Angelica. Please visit our online guestbook for Anna at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020