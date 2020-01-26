Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Vigil Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Vigil Chavez, age 100, passed away at home on January 15,2020 following a brief illness. She was born on February 17, 1919 to Rafael and Felipita Vigil in Nara Visa, New Mexico and had two sisters, Matilda Vigil Gonzales and Teresa Jean Jaramillo, and a brother Ralph Vigil, Jr. which have all preceded her in death.



Anna obtained her teaching degree at Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) at Portales, New Mexico and there met her future husband, Abelicio Chavez. They were married on September 13,1943 while Abe was in basic training in the US Army Air Corp before being deployed to the European theater in WWII. Anna taught school during this time in various small towns in New Mexico, including Nambe, La Jolla and Espanola.



After WWII ended, Abe and Anna moved to California in 1946 and she finished her bachelor's degree at San Jose State University, obtained her California teaching credential and taught kindergarten for many years. They lived many places in California, including West Covina, San Dimas, Tehachapi, and Sacramento. Their daughter, Annette, was born in 1956 and Anna went back to substitute teaching after her birth. She had a lifelong love of teaching the little ones and always shared stories of her students. Anna was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining friends and family and making chili for her grandsons.



After Abe died in 1991, Anna moved back to New Mexico to be with her sisters. Tillie, Jean and Anna thoroughly enjoyed their time together, traveling, enjoying family, playing cards and supporting each other. After her sisters passed, Anna still fully enjoyed life up to a week before her passing.



She leaves behind her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Greg Fountain and the apples of her eye, twin grandsons, Michael and Daniel Fountain, numerous nieces and nephews, their offspring and many friends.



A mass will be said at the Church of the Risen Savior January 28 at 11:30am and luncheon to follow in the Yucca Room at the Three Fountain Apartments where she lived for the last 26 years. She will be interred with her husband Abe at a graveside service in Sacramento, California at a later date.



