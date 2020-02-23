Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabell Kaiser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annabell Kaiser



August 17, 1927 â€" February 19, 2020







Annabell Kaiser, 92, died peacefully on February 19th of natural causes. She was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, daughter of Nina and Okey Beatty, but grew up in Ordway, CO. Ann, as she was known to everyone, graduated from Ordway High School, married Lawrence C (Bud) Kaiser and moved during their marriage with stops in Crowley County, CO, Redondo Beach, CA, and Socorro, NM, before settling on the William Salman Ranch near Mora, NM. After the passing of her husband, Ann moved to Las Vegas, NM.



Most of her life she devoted her time to raising their three sons and one daughter and feeding anyone that happened to stop by in time for a meal. When most of her children left home, she began working as a library aid at Robertson High School in Las Vegas, NM. This position sparked a desire to become a librarian, so Ann pursued this passion with college course work which led her to be hired as the head librarian at Carnegie Public Library in Las Vegas. Ann would regularly attend city council meetings to passionately voice her opinion until her retirement and was also an active member of PEO in her spare time. Ann resided in Las Vegas until she decided to move to Las Colinas Village in Albuquerque, NM until health concerns forced her to move to A Love for Life assisted living facility in Albuquerque.



She lived her life fully with a tenacity for caring. Whether it was hosting friends or family who frequently dropped in unannounced or "mothering" her eldest son's fraternity brothers who dropped by at all hours of the day and night throughout the week, Ann was always the perfect example of welcoming and graciousness.



She is survived by her three sons, Charles (Chuck), Boise, ID; Gary, Albuquerque, NM; Michael Rand (Randy), Angel Fire, NM; and daughter Michele Reid, Thornton, CO; 8 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.



Her ashes will be scattered next to her husband's on the William Salman Ranch. Arrangements are pending.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the in Ann's memory.



