Annabella Candelaria

Annabella "Bella" CandelariaAnnabella "Bella" Candelaria, age 78, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and her sweetie, LeRoy, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to Rafael and Cora Sanchez in Albuquerque, NM, both of her parents have preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Patrick Candelaria and wife Karen, Tina Parrish, and Eddie Canderlaria; grandchildren, Audra Kent and husband Drew, Garrett and Sydney Candelaria, Danielle and Michael Parrish and Araceli Candelaria; brother, Ralph Sanchez and wife Domie; sister, Emily Montoya; sister-in-laws, Sister Maria Candelaria and Dee Dee Candelaria; and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Candelaria, and brothers Jesse and Joey Sanchez.She was a long-time parishioner at the Shrine of Saint Bernadette's and was active with Project Defending Life which she felt strongly about. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Bella's name to Priests for Life, PO Box 1491, Merrifield, VA 22116-1491. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, August 16, 6:00 p.m. at The Shrine of Saint Bernadette. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at The Shrine of Saint Bernadette, 11509 Indian School Rd NE, 87112. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Annabella at