Annabelle CdeBaca Perea
Annabelle CdeBaca Perea, 91, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was the seventh child born of thirteen children of Thomas and Lucinda CdeBaca who preceded her in death as well as four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Chavez, husband, Joe; and Kathy Hove, husband, Bob. As well as three granddaughters, three grandsons, four great granddaughters and three great grandsons, her three brothers, Art, Bobby, wife, Marta, Max and four sisters, Easter Sanchez, Connie Lujan, Lucinda Peck and Josephine Sandoval and many nieces and nephews.
On May 2nd a Mass of Christian barrel will be held for her at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pina Blanca, NM. Services are as follows: Rosary mass 10:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Details of reception will be provided at the funeral mass.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019