Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle CdeBaca Perea. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Pina Blanca , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Pina Blanca , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annabelle CdeBaca Perea











Annabelle CdeBaca Perea, 91, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was the seventh child born of thirteen children of Thomas and Lucinda CdeBaca who preceded her in death as well as four brothers and one sister.



She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Chavez, husband, Joe; and Kathy Hove, husband, Bob. As well as three granddaughters, three grandsons, four great granddaughters and three great grandsons, her three brothers, Art, Bobby, wife, Marta, Max and four sisters, Easter Sanchez, Connie Lujan, Lucinda Peck and Josephine Sandoval and many nieces and nephews.



On May 2nd a Mass of Christian barrel will be held for her at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pina Blanca, NM. Services are as follows: Rosary mass 10:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Details of reception will be provided at the funeral mass.



Annabelle CdeBaca PereaAnnabelle CdeBaca Perea, 91, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was the seventh child born of thirteen children of Thomas and Lucinda CdeBaca who preceded her in death as well as four brothers and one sister.She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Chavez, husband, Joe; and Kathy Hove, husband, Bob. As well as three granddaughters, three grandsons, four great granddaughters and three great grandsons, her three brothers, Art, Bobby, wife, Marta, Max and four sisters, Easter Sanchez, Connie Lujan, Lucinda Peck and Josephine Sandoval and many nieces and nephews.On May 2nd a Mass of Christian barrel will be held for her at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pina Blanca, NM. Services are as follows: Rosary mass 10:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Details of reception will be provided at the funeral mass. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close