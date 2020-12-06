Annamarie "Amy" Brionez







Annamarie "Amy" Brionez, a loving mother, partner, grandmother, sister, and friend was called home by her Heavenly Father, and she took her final Steel Horse ride to heaven on October 24, 2020.



Amy was born on April 9, 1958, in Chicago to a pair of jeans: Gene and Jean Faifer. She came to Albuquerque at a young age with her family. Amy was a loving, caring person. She was always willing to lend a hand and helped in many ways with charitable causes. Whether it was with her friends at Alb. Moose Lodge Chapter 1266, or riding with Danny to raise money or awareness for causes including Breast Cancer, Toys for Tots, and children issues Oust to name a few), Amy was there.



She was preceded in death by her father, Gene; mother, Jean; sister, Terri Everett, and brother-in-law, Max Moreno.



Amy is survived by her S.O., Daniel O. Moreno; beautiful daughters, Amber Brionez (Kalan), and Melanie Brionez; Stepdaughter, Tara Brionez; Stepson, Daniel Moreno; Grandchildren, Marina, Angelo, T.J., and Kalan Jr.; Step grandchildren, Damion, Ava, and Bronson; Brothers, Tom (Barbara) Faifer, and Jerry (Karen) Faifer; In-laws, Jose (affectionately called Padre) and Irene Moreno; Goddaughter, Laura Johnson (Colin); and by many more aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, in-laws, out-laws, and special friends who will surely miss her.



In lieu of flowers, please RAK. (Random Act of Kindness) someone or something in her memory.



Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life and Memorial Run in Amy's honor will be held at a later date.





