Anne Belle Hill
Annie Belle Hill born, January 21, 1936 in
Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May
27, 2019. She is survived by one son, Rodney, one
daughter, Melba (Emmanuel), one sister, Rashidah
(Abdurrahim), one brother, Fred, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and daughter, Wanda. Funeral services will be Monday, June 3, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 8550 Saul Bell Road NW at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019