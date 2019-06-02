Anne Belle Hill

Annie Belle Hill born, January 21, 1936 in

Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May

27, 2019. She is survived by one son, Rodney, one

daughter, Melba (Emmanuel), one sister, Rashidah

(Abdurrahim), one brother, Fred, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and daughter, Wanda. Funeral services will be Monday, June 3, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 8550 Saul Bell Road NW at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
