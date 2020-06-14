Anne C. Ritenour
Anne C. Ritenour



Anne C. Ritenour died June 9, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1925 to Theresa H. and Harry I. Clem and grew up in Indiana. Anne was predeceased by her parents, her husband, John A. Ritenour, her sister, Jean C. Barks and her brother, James H. Clem.

Anne taught school for decades, loved to dance and enjoyed the company of cats. Anne is survived by her daughter, Pennie Acord, and several nieces and nephews.

Anne's family wishes to thank Presbyterian Hospice and BeeHive Bernalillo for the kind care she has received.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
