Anne O'Brien



In Memoriam















October 23, 1948 â€" September 6, 2019



We miss our kind and talented friend. Her devotion to her companion animals and to wildlife was expressed in the bequest of her entire estate to Animal Humane of NM and Wildlife Rescue of NM.



We hold the memory of her with love.



Kathy and David





