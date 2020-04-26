Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne S. Weydert. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Welford "Anne" Weydert passed away on April 6, in Albuquerque, NM, at the age of 96. Born in Atlanta, GA, on Sept. 3, 1923, she was the daughter of Laura and Dr. Barnes E. Sale, Sr. She is predeceased by her brothers Barnes E. Sale, Jr., and Dr. Walter T. Sale, and her sister Laura Wood (Sale) McDonell. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Weydert, a mechanical design engineer for 40 years at Sandia National Laboratories. She is also survived by nieces Dina Sale, Betty (Martin) Edwards, Mary Anne (Gary) Rogers, Laura (Randy) Randolph, nephews Durward (Alice) McDonell, Barney McDonell, Barnes (Leslie) E. Sale, III, Tom (Ginger) Sale, David (Cynthia) Sale, Dr. Larry (Trish) Sale, 24 great nieces and nephews, 18 great-great nieces and nephews, and surviving Albuquerque friends including Lisa Butler and Cheryl Boon.



One of her favorite memories of growing up in Atlanta, was joining the dignitaries and the stars in attending the world premiere of the classic movie Gone With The Wind, on Dec. 15, 1939, at the Loew's Grand Theatre in Atlanta.



Anne aided aerodynamicist Alan Pope in wind-tunnel research at Georgia Tech after graduating from Agnes Scott College in Mathematics. Following the war, she was chosen to assist on cutting-edge programs at the Langley Research Center in Virginia, the most advanced research facility for aerodynamics and missile research in the country and the foundation upon which NASA was founded. A few years before the NASA transition, Anne was encouraged by Pope to accept a transfer to work in the Aerodynamics Division at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM, where she met her future husband. She and John Weydert were married in April 1957, in Atlanta, GA.



Mrs. Weydert was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood, Chapter X, through which women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants and awards, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. She also was active for many years serving as a volunteer with the United Methodist Women's Circle of the Central United Methodist Church in Albuquerque and supported the Meals On Wheels program.



Anne loved the adventure of travel. She and her husband traveled to Australia, New Zealand, France, Greece, Turkey, and particularly enjoyed their safari in Africa.



Her family thanks those who cared for Anne in recent years, in particular her caregiver and special friend Alma Martinez, who delighted her with visits and hair-styling and manicures, even after the end of her work as caregiver. Ernie Garcia, a lifelong friend of Mr. and Mrs. Weydert, often visited Anne bringing chocolates and stayed in touch with family members over long distances.



The family hopes to celebrate the life of Anne Weydert sometime in the future. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



