Anne Sensenig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Rochelle Sensenig



Anne Rochelle Sensenig, 59,

passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of

Donald Myers Sensenig and

Doris Jean Mellinger.

Anne graduated from Eastern Mennonite University. While in college she spent a semester abroad in France, and another in Costa Rica where she learned to speak Spanish. After college she met the love of her life Daniel R. Erdman while working in Nicaragua; they lived in New Mexico where Anne worked for a legal firm helping immigrants and as an assistant librarian with Bandelier Elementary School, as well as at Cien Aguas International School.

Anne loved books, music, photography, nature, and making and sending cards. She was active with different choruses and "conjuntos." In 2012 Anne and Daniel moved to Lancaster PA and were involved with Community Mennonite Church as well as environmental concerns. Anne worked in an employment law firm.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Daniel Ray Erdman; her two sisters, Lynne Marie Sensenig Brubaker, Jean Louise Sensenig; her brother Kent Allen Davis Sensenig husband of Jennifer Davis Sensenig; her brother-in-law, Daryl Snider; along with three nieces, Brianna Sensenig Brubaker, Amber Sensenig Brubaker, and Chelsea Sensenig Brubaker.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Citizens Climate Lobby.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved