Anne Rochelle Sensenig







Anne Rochelle Sensenig, 59,



passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of



Donald Myers Sensenig and



Doris Jean Mellinger.



Anne graduated from Eastern Mennonite University. While in college she spent a semester abroad in France, and another in Costa Rica where she learned to speak Spanish. After college she met the love of her life Daniel R. Erdman while working in Nicaragua; they lived in New Mexico where Anne worked for a legal firm helping immigrants and as an assistant librarian with Bandelier Elementary School, as well as at Cien Aguas International School.



Anne loved books, music, photography, nature, and making and sending cards. She was active with different choruses and "conjuntos." In 2012 Anne and Daniel moved to Lancaster PA and were involved with Community Mennonite Church as well as environmental concerns. Anne worked in an employment law firm.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Daniel Ray Erdman; her two sisters, Lynne Marie Sensenig Brubaker, Jean Louise Sensenig; her brother Kent Allen Davis Sensenig husband of Jennifer Davis Sensenig; her brother-in-law, Daryl Snider; along with three nieces, Brianna Sensenig Brubaker, Amber Sensenig Brubaker, and Chelsea Sensenig Brubaker.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Citizens Climate Lobby.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.





