Anne Elizabeth Trawicky
Anne Elizabeth Trawicky, 64, died 07/18/2019, of natural causes in Albuquerque NM. Born Queens NY, 9/23/1954; graduate of Univ. of NM; Albuquerque resident 47 years. She loved cats and read westerns.
Predeceased by parents, Bernard L. and Margaret B. Trawicky. Survived by brothers, Bernard B. Trawicky, Madison WI, and Peter T. Trawicky, Suwanee GA, a niece, Vanessa A. Trawicky, Suwanee GA, and cousins.
Private service. French Funerals and Cremations of Albuquerque NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 7, 2019