Annemarie Seale







May 15, 1930 - July 21, 2020











Annemarie Seale passed away July 21, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Born in Germany, she spent most of her life in New Mexico â€" subsequently living near family members in Houston, Texas and then Portland as her health declined. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald ("Gerry") in 1993. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Eric, and their families. Per her instructions, her remains were cremated, and there will be no public ceremony.





