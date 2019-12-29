Annette B. Garcia
Annette B. Garcia, 61, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was survived by her loving father Gregorio P. Garcia, stepmother Aurelia Garcia, mother Emily Garcia, her daughter's Jenais Griego and Amesha Griego, brothers Gregory, Amadeo, Eric, Anthony, and Kris, sister Debbie Garcia, her grandchildren Amara, Elijah, Laiahla, Elexus and Mason, nieces and nephews, and by many dear friends. She was processed in death by her nephew Mario Garcia. She had a passion for the Lord and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be truly missed by her family and friends and Forever in Our Hearts.
Her Rosary will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 6:00pm., at Holy Family Church. Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 9:00am., at Holy Family Church on Atrisco. Inturnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11:00am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019