Annette Huff
1933 - 2020
Annette Huff





Annette Huff born July 14,1933 passed May 22, 2020. She is preceded by her husband Charles Huff sr. and son Randy Huff. Annette had 4 children Eddie Huff married to Debi Huff live in Oklahoma. Pam Blanton married Tommy L Blanton and Daniel Huff Macneill reside in Albuquerque. She had 8 grand kids and 6 great-grand kids and her dog Sadie.

In 1970 she became a realtor. She became a mentor, leader and director in her field for New Mexico. She will be sorely missed. Her accomlishment's can be seen on Daniel's funeral obituaries.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2020.
