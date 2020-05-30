Annette Huff











Annette Huff born July 14,1933 passed May 22, 2020. She is preceded by her husband Charles Huff sr. and son Randy Huff. Annette had 4 children Eddie Huff married to Debi Huff live in Oklahoma. Pam Blanton married Tommy L Blanton and Daniel Huff Macneill reside in Albuquerque. She had 8 grand kids and 6 great-grand kids and her dog Sadie.



In 1970 she became a realtor. She became a mentor, leader and director in her field for New Mexico. She will be sorely missed. Her accomlishment's can be seen on Daniel's funeral obituaries.





