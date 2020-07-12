Anni Birk de Steiguer



1942 – 2020











Anni Birk de Steiguer passed away on Sunday, March 29th, in Cuenca, Ecuador. She was born



the 26th of



July, 1942, in



Fredericia, Denmark. Upon graduation, Anni worked for several newspapers in Denmark and in 1965 she accepted a position in London with



the Danish newspaper, Politiken, as part of their marketing bureau. In 1973 Anni moved to Brussels to work for the Irish Development Office and, later, for the Scottish Industrial Office. In 1984 she married David de Steiguer and they enjoyed living in Rhode-Saint- Genese, between Brussels and Waterloo for 11 years, before they relocated to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and then to Albuquerque, New Mexico. As they made plans to retire to Ecuador, David passed away, suddenly, in March of 2016. By year-end, Anni had fulfilled their joint dream and moved to Ecuador, with David in her heart. In every country Anni lived in, she volunteered her time, humor, resources and energy (which seemed limitless) and made lasting friendships. Upon Anni's passing, the outpouring of sympathy and remembrances, from many corners of the world, has been enormous. Above all, Anni was authentic (and unapologetic) in her ways and her opinions. She had a great desire for justice and fairness (and little patience for those who didn't). If she was unable to fulfill a need herself, she was adept at connecting



people and



accomplishing small miracles. She steadfastly corresponded with her friends and family, routinely mailing packets with small gifts, local remedies and news clippings all over the globe. Anni will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert and Inga Birk of Fredericia, Denmark; and her husband, David Martin de Steiguer. She leaves her two step-daughters and their families: Lisa de Steiguer Jenkins and her husband Derrick Jenkins of Jacksonville, FL and their children: Austin and Ty; Michelle de Steiguer Sattler and her husband Jason Sattler of South Salem, NY and their children: Collin and Madison. She also leaves her brother and sister and their families: JÃ¸rgen Birk and his wife Grethe Birk of Tune, Denmark, JÃ¸rgen's daughter Lise Birk and her children: Ida and Samuel, of Copenhagen, Denmark,



Grethe's daughter Christina MÃ¸lgaard and her husband Henrik MÃ¸lgaard



of Herlev, Denmark



and Christina's daughter, Katrine Storgaard of Copenhagen, Denmark; Ulla Birk and her husband Michael Jagd, their daughter Lucinda Jagd Birk and Michael's daughter, Maria Martine Jagd, all of Copenhagen, Denmark. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a small memorial service is being planned in Cuenca.





