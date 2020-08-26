1/1
Annie Fuller
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Annie Fuller, 94, our beloved, "Granny the Great", was called to her eternal resting place Sunday, August 23, 2020. She entered this world on November 14, 1925 in the bayous of Louisiana to Santone and Virginia Moreau. She has never met a chocolate chip cookie or circus peanut that she didn't absolutely love. She was loved by all whom she met and most especially her family. She is survived by her children, Steve Fuller and wife Karen, Ginger McLamore and husband Tom; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends including her sisters Juanita Bush of Jacksonville, AK, Helen Miller of Loan Oak, AK and Liz Moreau of Boosier City, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andra; her parents; and her sons, John, Drew and Mark. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Montebello and their wonderful staff. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montebello in her memory. Please visit our online guestbook for

Annie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
or

