Annie Marquez Gonzales
1938-2019
Annie Marquez Gonzales, age 81, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. She was a member of San Martin Catholic Church, the Moose Lodge, the , and was a volunteer at the Veteran's Hospital. Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Rosendo Gonzales, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Rosendo Gonzales, Jr., Manuel A. (Diane) Gonzales; grandsons, Rosendo R. Gonzales III, Richard F. Gonzales, granddaughter, Tina Perez, great-grandchild, Xzavier Gonzales; sisters, Dora Lovato, Mary Prewitt; brothers, Jesus Marquez and Steve Marquez. Services will be held at Santuario De San Martin Catholic Church in Albuquerque, on Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30, beginning with a Public Viewing on 7/29 at 6:30 PM, a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM and on 7/30, a Final Visitation at 11:00 AM, a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM and Interment at 2:15 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Rosendo R. Gonzales II, Richard E. Gonzales, Leonard Garcia, Roy Marquez, Martin Gallegos and Sam Salazar. Honorary Pallbearer will be Lorraine R. Martinez. Special thanks to Wanda Salazar, Dora Lovato, Emelia Daubert and Lorraine Martinez for caring for Annie, UNM Cancer Center, Albuquerque Heights Rehab Center and On Pointe At Home Hospice for caring for Annie. Please sign Annie's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 26, 2019