Annie Griego
1929 - 2020
Annie Griego



Annie Griego, age 90, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and auntie was called to her eternal resting place Monday, August 10, 2020. She entered this world on Thursday, August 15, 1929, in Algodones, NM, born to Luis and Ciprianna (Gurule) Cano. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tobias (Toby) Griego; her beloved grandson, Samuel Diego Garcia; grandparents, Genoveva Paiz & Jose Antonio Gurule who helped raise her. She is survived by her children, Agnes Collado and Angel, David Griego and Rita, Katherine (Kathy) Garcia and Narciso, Evangeline (Vangie) Griego and Marita Forney; grandsons, Aaron Aragon, Victor, and TJ Griego, Daniel and Andres Garcia, David and Victor Collado, Gabriel and Tobias (Toby) Forney-Griego; granddaughter, Paula Pope; beloved sister who lovingly took care of her, Odelia Sedillo and Betty Griego; a brother, Leroy Griego and Kathy; Cano siblings, Marcella, Henry, Luis, and Eloisa; great-grandchildren, Amariz, Soledad, Andres, and Sofia Grace Garcia, Christian Garcia Roche, Isla and Maxwell Griego, Elise and Anthony Aragon, Jordynn Griego, Adaline and Mabel Pope; several nieces, nephews, and many friends; grandnephew and nieces, Vincent, Ava, and Abby.

Special gratitude to Hospice De La Luz and hospice nurse, Rosemary Garcia. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In order to keep all attending the graveside safe due to COVID-19, and to follow the state mandate of social distancing, we ask that during the graveside service you remain in your vehicles. Please visit our online guest book for Annie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
August 23, 2020
We will deeply miss you auntie. We loved sitting with you talking about the old times. I learned a lot about the family from you. You will always be in our mind and hearts. We love you auntie. Love Jerry and Emily.
Emily Martinez
Family
