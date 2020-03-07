Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie L. Spitler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Annie L. Spitler







Annie Lou



(Davis) Spitler, artist, wife and mother of five children, died at age 93, March 3, 2020, in Socorro, New Mexico. Born in Ft. Meyers, Florida, March 27, 1926, Annie grew up in Bath, North Carolina. She wed Loring W. Spitler of Indiana, September 6, 1945, at the historic St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath. The couple lived in many places during their 62 years together from Wheeler, Indiana, to Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Annie was passionate about landscape painting. Educated, she earned a BA in Art Education from Cal State Fullerton in 1969. In New Mexico, she had a career in clerical and library work at state universities in Las Cruces, Portales, and Albuquerque.



Annie is preceded in death by husband, Loring W. Spitler, survived by her children: Karen Schueler (Fred) of Newark DE, Loring Spitler, Jr. (Janet) of San Diego CA; Mark Spitler (Gail) of Apex NC; Richard Spitler (Joan) of Portland OR; and Priscilla Spitler of T or C, NM; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.



A service will be held Sunday, March 8, at 1:00 pm at the Kirikos Funeral Home, 303 N Cedar, Truth or Consequences; internment in Kentland, Indiana, by her husband's side at the Spitler-Buswell Cemetery.



Annie L. SpitlerAnnie Lou(Davis) Spitler, artist, wife and mother of five children, died at age 93, March 3, 2020, in Socorro, New Mexico. Born in Ft. Meyers, Florida, March 27, 1926, Annie grew up in Bath, North Carolina. She wed Loring W. Spitler of Indiana, September 6, 1945, at the historic St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath. The couple lived in many places during their 62 years together from Wheeler, Indiana, to Albuquerque, New Mexico.Annie was passionate about landscape painting. Educated, she earned a BA in Art Education from Cal State Fullerton in 1969. In New Mexico, she had a career in clerical and library work at state universities in Las Cruces, Portales, and Albuquerque.Annie is preceded in death by husband, Loring W. Spitler, survived by her children: Karen Schueler (Fred) of Newark DE, Loring Spitler, Jr. (Janet) of San Diego CA; Mark Spitler (Gail) of Apex NC; Richard Spitler (Joan) of Portland OR; and Priscilla Spitler of T or C, NM; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.A service will be held Sunday, March 8, at 1:00 pm at the Kirikos Funeral Home, 303 N Cedar, Truth or Consequences; internment in Kentland, Indiana, by her husband's side at the Spitler-Buswell Cemetery. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close