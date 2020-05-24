Annie M. Smoot, Mary A. Smoot-Seelson, George W. Smoot
In Loving Memory
Annie Marie Smoot
Sunrise: May 23, 1932
Sunset: August 26, 2019
Annie passed away on August 26, 2019. Services was held on September 7, 2019. Thanks to Rev. and Mrs.
Darnell Smith of Macedonia Baptist Church. Thanks to
the Tweety family for their gifted voices.
Thanks to everyone in Albuquerque for their support.
Mary Annette Smoot-Seelson
Sunrise: June 5,1962
Sunset: November 8,1989
George William Smoot
Sunrise: May 11,1926
Sunset: July 19,1972
The best gift that our Parents gave their children.
Was the introduction to know God.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.