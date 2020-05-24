Annie M. Smoot
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie M. Smoot, Mary A. Smoot-Seelson, George W. Smoot

In Loving Memory



Annie Marie Smoot

Sunrise: May 23, 1932

Sunset: August 26, 2019



Annie passed away on August 26, 2019. Services was held on September 7, 2019. Thanks to Rev. and Mrs.

Darnell Smith of Macedonia Baptist Church. Thanks to

the Tweety family for their gifted voices.

Thanks to everyone in Albuquerque for their support.



Mary Annette Smoot-Seelson

Sunrise: June 5,1962

Sunset: November 8,1989



George William Smoot

Sunrise: May 11,1926

Sunset: July 19,1972



The best gift that our Parents gave their children.

Was the introduction to know God.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved