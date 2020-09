Annie Marie Smoot







In Loving Memory of Our Mother



Sunset was on August 26, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL



Her services were officiated by the



Rev. Darnell Smith on September 7, 2019.







Mother, You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you,



you're always at our side.







Mom! My mind still talks to you. My heart still looks for you. My soul knows you are at peace.







Your Loving Daughters.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store