Anselmo Archuleta
Anselmo Archuleta



Anselmo Archuleta, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed making knives, welding and fixing anything he could get his hands on.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jose Vicente Archuleta and Filomena Archuleta; brother Gene Archuleta. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Archuleta; daughter Tammy Jo Archuleta and Son Vincent Archuleta and wife Monica; four grandchildren Robert VanOrman, Audriana VanOrman, Jaelynn Archuleta and Gabriel Sisneros; two great-grandchildren Layla VanOrman and Olivia VanOrman; siblings Helen Mora and husband Louie, Mary Atencio and Larry, Diane Lobato and husband Ed, Armando Archuleta, Janet Williams and husband Norman, Sandra Newhouse and Matt, Salomon Archuleta and wife Edith and Michael Archuleta.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 8:00 a.m. at St. Therese. Private burial will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert VanOrman, Armando Archuleta, Vernon Smith, Joseph Lucero, Michael Archuleta and Ray de la Cruz III. Honorary pallbearers will be Audriana VanOrman, Jaelynn Archuleta, Gabriel Sisneros, Layla VanOrman, and Olivia VanOrman. Arrangement by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th. St. NW

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
