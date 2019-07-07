Anselmo J. Montoya
Anselmo J. Montoya, 97, went to his eternal reward on June 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret, and his son Arthur and a large extended family. Anselmo, is a Purple Heart recipient and a longtime member of Queen of Heaven Parish.A Visitation will be held at Carlisle Chapel, 3113 Carlisle, NE, Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Church, 5300 Claremont Ave. NE. A private family burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019