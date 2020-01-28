Anthony D. Baldonado
Anthony Dionel Baldonado, 58, born September 30, 1961, was called home on January 22, 2020. Anthony was a life-long resident of Placitas, New Mexico. He enjoyed the outdoors, had a quick wit, and loved to laugh. He was profoundly loved in life and will be deeply missed in death. Burial will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Placitas Cemetery at 2:00pm. Immediately following the burial, family and friends are invited to the San Antonio Mission hall, in celebration of life for Anthony.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 28, 2020