Anthony (Tony) D. Pope
Anthony (Tony) D. Pope, age 60, native of Albuquerque, passed away December 26, 2019, at home with his family: wife, sister, mom, two nieces and friends. He will be deeply missed and was very much loved.
Tony graduated from Valley High School, and studied physics and engineering at UNM and spent his whole life as a self employed innovator.
He enjoyed gardening, tree planting, hiking, riding a mountain bike and sailing in his catamaran.
His love for nature and the mountain forest is being honored with a green burial at La Puerta Natural Burial Ground.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019