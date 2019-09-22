Anthony E. Cordova "Tony"
Anthony E. Cordova "Tony" was born March 22, 1951 in Raton, New Mexico. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Albuquerque.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd. NW, in Albuquerque. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE, at Paseo del Norte. Please visit directfuneralservicesabq.com for the full obituary.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019