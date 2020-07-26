1/1
Anthony Herrera
Anthony Herrera





Anthony "Tony" Herrera left us on July 2, 2020. Born to Eloy and Lina Herrera, he was a Rio Grande High School Graduate and a proud Marine.He is survived by his loving sons,and his gorgeous granddaughters. He was cherished by closest of kin and celebrated by his best of friends. Mass will be held on Friday, July 31,2020 at Saint Anne's Catholic Church at 9:00 A.M. and he will be laid to rest at San Jose de Armijo Cemetary following the ceremony.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
09:00 AM
Saint Anne's Catholic Church
