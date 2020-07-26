Anthony Herrera











Anthony "Tony" Herrera left us on July 2, 2020. Born to Eloy and Lina Herrera, he was a Rio Grande High School Graduate and a proud Marine.He is survived by his loving sons,and his gorgeous granddaughters. He was cherished by closest of kin and celebrated by his best of friends. Mass will be held on Friday, July 31,2020 at Saint Anne's Catholic Church at 9:00 A.M. and he will be laid to rest at San Jose de Armijo Cemetary following the ceremony.





