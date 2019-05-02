Anthony James Hopper
Anthony James Hopper, AKA, Tony Hoppa, passed unexpectedly at his ABQ home on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Jordan and Priya and his son Beau, as well as his mother, step-father, step-mother, two brothers, one sister, two grandchildren and many other family members and close friends. His premature departure leaves a space that will be difficult for us to embrace.
Services will be held Sat. 05/04, at Sunset Memorial Park, 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
