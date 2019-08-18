Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Anthony L. Gieri

Anthony L. Gieri Obituary
Anthony L. Gieri



Anthony L. Gieri, 82, a resident of Albuquerque since 1958, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his children, Anthony Gieri and wife Angie, Gian "Joe" Gieri and wife Karen, Angela Gieri and husband Richard Whitecraft and James Gieri and girlfriend Charla Tsikewa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gian and Amber Gieri, Kristen and Logan Brandenburg, Rebecca and Griffin Keller, Tyran and Jayden Gieri and Julie Gieri Allen; his great grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Sawyer, Charlie, Parker and Nathaniel; his sister, Belinda and Julian Nichols; and many other relatives and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and his parents, Luigi and Maria Gieri. Anthony

was a longtime owner and operator of Model Barber Shop, where he greatly valued his relationships with his many loyal customers. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Anthony at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
