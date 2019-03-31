Anthony Louis Kalemba
|
March 25, 1940- March 16, 2019
Anthony Kalemba passed peacefully in his sleep on March 16, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY to the late Louis and Emilia Kalemba.
"Tony" is
survived by his wife Katherine, her daughters; Kim
Carlton and partner Anthony Gerardi, Jr., Kristine
Perrette and husband
James; grandchildren
Brooke Lyn and Jaysen Carlton, Cody Perrette, and Britney Eberhardt. He is also survived by his brother Gerard Kalemba and his sister Rosalie Stewart. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brian, and his sister Mary Kroner.
Tony was a
Navy veteran. He served as a
Torpedoman on
the USS Samuel B. Roberts,
DD-823.
Tony worked for the phone company for 33 years in New Jersey and New Mexico. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America Union, local chapter 7011.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 5 at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, 811 Guaymas Pl. NE (Corner of Lomas and Tennessee) The Rosary will be recited at 10:30, with the Funeral Mass at 11:00. A reception will follow at CWA Union Hall, 1608 Truman St. SE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019