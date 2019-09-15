Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" Monfiletto. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Holy Ghost Catholic Church Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Ernie Pyle Gymnasium Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony (Tony) Monfiletto died peacefully at home, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tony was born May 28, 1942. His parents, Ernest and Gloria Monfiletto, sister, Mary Ann, and first wife, Terri Valdez, preceded him in death.



At age 19, Tony joined the Air Force and was stationed at Manzano Base in Albuquerque. He enrolled in Adams State College in 1966 and graduated in 1969. Tony began his teaching career at Ernie Pyle Middle School, where he met his wife Nancy. They taught together and helped create innovative programs at Ernie Pyle and later at Cibola High School. Tony's heart remained in the South Valley where he nurtured thousands of young people.



Tony will be remembered by countless folks whose lives he touched. He was an inspired and dedicated educator, a loving husband, and compassionate, loyal father. He leaves behind his wife, Nancy, children Ernest William, Anthony (Laurie), Jennifer (Tom) and Ernest Joseph (Jill). He had five grandchildren, Kara, Massimo, Pilar, Nathan and Zachary. Also, he leaves his brother Ernest, and sister Angela, plus numerous neices and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on September 28th at 9:30 AM. It will be followed by a celebration of Life at the Ernie Pyle Gymnasium at 12:00 pm.



The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Adams State University Foundation, 208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, Colorado 81101.



Please write "In memory of Tony Monfiletto" on the check.



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019

