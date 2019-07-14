Anthony Padilla
Anthony passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 36. He is remembered as an exceptional father to three boys, Vincent 8, Manuel 7, and Michael 5. He was a supportive brother, a dearly loved nephew and a good friend to so many. It's hard to imagine our lives without him but his joking spirit will live with us forever, till we meet again. A celebration of life will be held on July 20th at 12 p.m. at Living Word Church 1901 17th Ave NE, Rio Rancho NM 87144.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019