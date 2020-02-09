Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony R. Carrillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tony was born in Belen on June 12, 1947. We lost him on November 27, 2019 from congestive Heart failure. Tony has many accomplishments. Aside from his most amazing children, the most prideful accomplishment of Tony was serving his country in Vietnam. During the war he served as a Army Combat Medic.



He then earned a chiropractic Degree and later retired from the post office. He was the youngest in his family. He is survived by his brothers and sister Elsie Gonzales, Lurie and Pricilla Carrillo, Luis and Annabelle Carrillo and Chris and Stella Carrillo.



Tony had 2 children from his first wife Kathy Ulibarri-Vaupel. son Michael Carrillo and his wife Monica Carrillo. Daughter Joshlyn Gill and her husband Steven Gill.



He had A second wife Kathie Thrasher Carrillo and a beloved stepdaughter Kyla Atole and her husband Matt Atole. He had 5 grandchildren. Stephanie Gill,



Devin Gill, Brandon Carrillo, Lucian Atole and Xandria Atole. He was a star athlete in high school, was well read and quite the charmer. But most importantly he was a great father and grandfather. He was always generous and kindhearted. He will now join his wife Kathie Thrasher Carrillo and his beloved stepdaughter Kyla Atole in heaven.



We will have a military burial held Monday February 10th 2:15PM at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Those wanting to join the procession can do so. We will gather at Black Mesa Casino at 1:00pm in the back of the lot where the Patriot Guard Riders will escort Tony to his final resting place.



A memorial reception will be held later that evening at the American Legion Hall Post 69 Located at 9000 4th Street NW in Albuquerque, NM. From 5:00PM â€" 8:00PM



