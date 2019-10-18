Antoinette Rene Rodriguez

Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Obituary
Antoinette Rene Rodriguez



Antoinettte Rene Rodriguez , 28,

went home with Jesus 10/13/19. She is survived by daughter

Alina Rodriguez, son Sergio Gonzalez Jr, and fiance Sergio Gonzalez. Mother Alison Booth and partner Philip Estrada. Sister Alyssa Rodriguez and partner Albert Carmignani. Nephews Dominic Rodriguez-Garner and Alessio Carmignani. grandfathers Bob Sanks and Robert and Annie Booth. grandmother Maria Rodriguez. Many aunts uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Fernando Rodiguez, grandmother Judy Sanks and grandfather Juan Rodriguez.

Memorial and viewing will be Sunday 10/20/19 12:30 - 3:30 at Riverside Funeral 225 San Mateo. Reception to follow at Moose Lodge, 12825 Skyline NE.

www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
