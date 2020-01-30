Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonia Apodaca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Antonia Josefina Apodaca







Antonia Josefina Apodaca, aka Tonie, a New Mexico living legend, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Her late parents, Jose Damacio Martinez and Rafaelita Suazo Martinez were musicians in Rociada, New Mexico. Antonia began playing the accordion at age six, and when she was 14, won her first competition in Santa Fe against adults. In addition to accordion, she was also taught to play guitar by her father. Antonia married another musician, Macario Apodaca, who played the fiddle and guitar. She and her husband soon moved to Wyoming, where they raised five children, and played at local dances and events. Her two great loves in life were her children and music.



After returning to New Mexico in 1979, Antonia and her husband soon began performing locally, until Macario passed in 1987. After a year of grieving, Antonia began performing again.



She was a winner of the New Mexico Music Commission's Platinum Music Award for lifetime achievement in 2018, awarded the New Mexico Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 1992, the same year she had appeared at the Smithsonian Folk Festival in Washington, D.C.. In December 2010, her house in Rociada burned to the ground destroying what the National Hispanic Cultural Center termed "decades of musical history and treasured instruments." She escaped with only her guitar and two accordions. Antonia was also the recipient of numerous other awards for her contribution to the traditional folk music of New Mexico.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Macario (Max) Apodaca, and grandchildren Christopher and Tyler Apodaca. She is survived by her children, Max, Jr. and wife, Jane; William and Kate; Jose; Raymond and wife, Carla; and Isabel and Chuck Hoenes; grandchildren Leandra Bateman, Trenton Apodaca, Caroline Apodaca, Bill Apodaca, Joseph Apodaca, Amanda Hamlin, Misty Rehm, Charlie Hoenes, Ryan Apodaca, and Jenna Apodaca; and many great-grandchildren.



Services and a Celebration of Life will be planned for March in Las Vegas, New Mexico, at a later time and date, location to be announced.



