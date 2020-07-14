Antonia Gonzales







Antonia Gonzales, age 83, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1936 in Hatch, NM and was resident of Bernalillo, NM.



She was preceded in death by her parents Delfino and Mary Medina; brothers, Arthur and Joe Medina; sister Gloria Zamora.



Antonia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sam Gonzales; her children, Sammy Gonzales (Rose), Jimmy Gonzales (Bobby Jo), Lorrie Martinez (Donald) and Jerry Gonzales (Laura); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Stella; and many extended family members and friends. Antonia will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched. Her soul proceeds us but her heart will remain in all those who knew her. Private Services will be conducted.





