1/1
Antonia Gonzales
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonia Gonzales



Antonia Gonzales, age 83, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1936 in Hatch, NM and was resident of Bernalillo, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents Delfino and Mary Medina; brothers, Arthur and Joe Medina; sister Gloria Zamora.

Antonia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sam Gonzales; her children, Sammy Gonzales (Rose), Jimmy Gonzales (Bobby Jo), Lorrie Martinez (Donald) and Jerry Gonzales (Laura); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Stella; and many extended family members and friends. Antonia will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched. Her soul proceeds us but her heart will remain in all those who knew her. Private Services will be conducted.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved