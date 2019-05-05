Antonia Marie Archibeque







Archibeque, age 84, peacefully left us to return to Our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Antonia, a lifelong resident of Bernalillo, NM, was born on Tuesday, January 1, 1935, in Sile, NM, to Delfido and Perfecta Gonzales, who preceded her in death. Antonia was a devoted wife, loving mother, beloved grandmother, and great-grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Her life was symbolic of love and caring for her family. Antonia, a graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows, Class 1953, spent her career serving the public while working for the Sandoval County Assessor's Office and then the State of New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division. After retiring in 2000, Antonia and husband, Emiterio of 43 years, spent time helping raise their grandchildren, traveling, gardening, and sitting on the porch watching sunsets until his passing in 2005.



Antonia truly enjoyed spending time with her recently departed sister, Dolores Gutierrez, on their numerous adventures as the duo "Thelma and Louise." Most of all, Antonia loved spending every moment with her children and grandchildren and savoring her time with family. Antonia is survived by her sister, Isabela Branson; daughter, Robin Dinkel



Jim; sons, David Archibeque and girlfriend, Kim, Ken Archibeque and wife, Josie, Matthew Archibeque and wife, Cristy, and Ron Archibeque and wife, Cristina. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emiterio; granddaughter, Ofelia Grace; grandson, Jonathan; brothers, Defino, Leo, and Paul; and sisters, Lucy and Dolores.



The family would like to thank her caregivers Tina, Jeanie, and Lavren for taking care of our loving mother. Pallbearers will be her sons. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.



A Viewing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 S. Camino Del Pueblo in Bernalillo. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Antonia at



