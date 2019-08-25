Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio A. Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Antonio "Tony" Arsenio Chavez, born April 29, 1931 to Antonio and Concepcion Chavez in Willard, NM and raised in Torreon, closed his eyes for the last time to be with God our Father on August 21 2019.



Tony served courageously during the Korean War. After leaving the service he met and married his wife of 65 years, Nestora "Nester" Chavez. Together they raised a beautiful family.



He is survived by his children Duane, Kennith, Albert and wife Victoria, Christopher and wife Mary Ann, Lorraine, Adrian and wife Michelle. Tony was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Amalia Tafoya.



Tony was a devout Catholic and dedicated his time to his faith and community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent De Paul Society, Sociedad San Jose de Torreon, The American Legion and Forty & Eight.



Services will be held at Queen of Heaven Church on August 26th beginning with the prayer of the rosary at 9:30am with mass to follow. Final internment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on the 27th at 9:45.



The family wishes to thank all of their extended family, friends and caregivers who gave so much love and attention during their time of need.



