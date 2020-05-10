Antonio A. Romero Jr. aka Tone-Loc







Antonio Romero Jr. was born in Albuquerque, NM on October 17th, 1964 and was called home at the age of 55 on April 20th,2020. Antonio was preceded in death by his father Antonio Romero Sr., Mother Nita Flores, Grandparents Dessie Pollack, Manual and Maclovia Romero and nephew Anthony Cruz. Antonio survived by his children Crystal and Anthony Romero and Daughter-in-law Bianca Romero; along with four grandchildren Kaylee and Zachary Thompson, Arianna and baby boy Romero coming in June. As well as siblings Antoinette Maya, Maxine Silva, Yolanda Gutierrez and Brother-in-law Philip Maya. Antonio also has nine Nieces and Nephews and fifteen Great Nieces and Nephews along with many other family members. Services will be in Ponderosa, NM and will be announced via social media after the "COVID-19 stay at home" order has been lifted.





