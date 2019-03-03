Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio C. Pedraza. View Sign

Antonio C. Pedraza







Dad, as we have traveled through another year with your guidance and our enduring love and admiration for you, it seems that memories are the link between the present and the past. Memories of you are ever present and foster a sense of peace and tranquility. Your strength and love for us are deeply rooted in our souls. The wonderful childhood you and mom gave us provide the pathway to forge on and encourage us to be good to one another. Our hearts are filled with such joy and peace knowing you continue to soar with the Angels.







Love, David, Martha, Tony, Mickey, and Shane.



