Antonio Chacon Pedraza



May 30, 1920 - March 3, 2015











Dad, another year has come and gone. The seasons have changed and life continues. What also continues is our admiration and devotion for you. As children, we were taught to be good to one another. Memories of you and mom are embedded in our souls as our daily activities are guided by your dreams. At the end of the day we thank God of the wonderful memories you provided us. You exist in our hearts and encourage us to live each day to the fullest until it is time for us to be reunited. May you and mom continue to soar with the angels. As promised, we are taking care of each other. With deepest devotion, David, Martha, Tony, Mickey, and Shane.



