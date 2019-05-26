Antonio E. Astorga
Antonio E.
Astorga's journey to heaven began on April 22nd, 2019. His funeral service was held at Riverside Funeral Home May 7th. Antonio was a NM native & was born on July 11, 1924. He
served in the Army during WWll. He became chairman & President of numerous organizations throughout his life. He enjoyed serving as Grand Commander for the York Rite Masons in the state of NM. In various
cities he served as a
Shriner, Grand Lodge &
Scottish Rite Mason. He was an electrician by trade and worked until he was 90. Antonio was a philanthropist & enjoyed helping
people in need.
He became an ordained minister
in his 70's and
officiated
many wedding
ceremonies. His favorite bible
verse was the
23rd Psalm. He is preceded in
death by his
son Anthony E.
Astorga ll.
Antonio's remains are buried with his son at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Antonio raised six children with his first wife Lydia; Lydia Hale, husband
Paul Hale, Anthony E.
Astorga ll, Frances
Skelton, Stephen Astorga, Michael Astorga, and Celia Stevens. He had many
grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019