Antonio E. AstorgaAntonio E.Astorga's journey to heaven began on April 22nd, 2019. His funeral service was held at Riverside Funeral Home May 7th. Antonio was a NM native & was born on July 11, 1924. Heserved in the Army during WWll. He became chairman & President of numerous organizations throughout his life. He enjoyed serving as Grand Commander for the York Rite Masons in the state of NM. In variouscities he served as aShriner, Grand Lodge &Scottish Rite Mason. He was an electrician by trade and worked until he was 90. Antonio was a philanthropist & enjoyed helpingpeople in need.He became an ordained ministerin his 70's andofficiatedmany weddingceremonies. His favorite bibleverse was the23rd Psalm. He is preceded indeath by hisson Anthony E.Astorga ll.Antonio's remains are buried with his son at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.Antonio raised six children with his first wife Lydia; Lydia Hale, husbandPaul Hale, Anthony E.Astorga ll, FrancesSkelton, Stephen Astorga, Michael Astorga, and Celia Stevens. He had manygrandchildren andgreat-grandchildren. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019

