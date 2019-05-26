Antonio E. Astorga

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio E. Astorga.
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Obituary
Send Flowers

Antonio E. Astorga



Antonio E.

Astorga's journey to heaven began on April 22nd, 2019. His funeral service was held at Riverside Funeral Home May 7th. Antonio was a NM native & was born on July 11, 1924. He

served in the Army during WWll. He became chairman & President of numerous organizations throughout his life. He enjoyed serving as Grand Commander for the York Rite Masons in the state of NM. In various

cities he served as a

Shriner, Grand Lodge &

Scottish Rite Mason. He was an electrician by trade and worked until he was 90. Antonio was a philanthropist & enjoyed helping





people in need.

He became an ordained minister

in his 70's and

officiated

many wedding

ceremonies. His favorite bible

verse was the

23rd Psalm. He is preceded in

death by his

son Anthony E.

Astorga ll.

Antonio's remains are buried with his son at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Antonio raised six children with his first wife Lydia; Lydia Hale, husband

Paul Hale, Anthony E.

Astorga ll, Frances

Skelton, Stephen Astorga, Michael Astorga, and Celia Stevens. He had many

grandchildren and

great-grandchildren.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.