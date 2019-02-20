Antonio "Tony" Martinez
Antonio "Tony" E. Martinez, 72, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born on September 2, 1946 in Chimayo, NM. Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ailene; daughters, Lydia Martinez Lucero and husband Michael, Dolores M. Velasquez and husband Tomas, and Victoria Rice and husband John; his 11 grandchildren, Elena, Andrea, Solomon, Ariana, Aylene, Anthony, Ann, Elisha, Antonya, Abigail and Tomas; his sister, Joann and husband Amos Atencio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tony is preceded in death by his parent, Remijo and Sofia Martinez; his in-laws, Marshal and Andrea Vigil; daughter, Elena Martinez; brothers, Manuel and Patricio Martinez. Tony was a member of the NM Air National Guard (Tacos) for 37 years.
A Rosary will be recited followed by the Mass celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. Interment will be at Santa Fe Veterans National Cemetery. Please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2019