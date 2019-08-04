Archie K. Smart

Obituary
Archie K. Smart



Archie was called from his earthly home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1929 to James and Letha Smart. The family lived in Cross Plains, TX. Archie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a member of the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), later known as the Navy Seals. He attended the University of Texas in Austin, New Mexico State University, and the University of New Mexico. He retired from General Electric Corp. in Albuquerque, NM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas Smart, and sisters Hazel and Wilda Smart.

He is survived by his five

children James, Joel, Jay (Paige), Scot, (Nadine), and Sue Clark (Richard), 15 grandchildren and seven

great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his

brother Orvis "Buz" Smart

(Evelyn) and his sister

Mary Lloyd, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was a great dad,

always involved in his kids activities as Cub Scout

leader, Little League coach and, as a chaperone on

band trips. He attended countless games of Football, baseball, basketball and soccer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Carefree Living and Hospice de La Luz for their kind and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements were made by Riverside Funeral

Home, 225 San Mateo, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
