Archie K. Smart







Archie was called from his earthly home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1929 to James and Letha Smart. The family lived in Cross Plains, TX. Archie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a member of the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT), later known as the Navy Seals. He attended the University of Texas in Austin, New Mexico State University, and the University of New Mexico. He retired from General Electric Corp. in Albuquerque, NM.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas Smart, and sisters Hazel and Wilda Smart.



He is survived by his five



children James, Joel, Jay (Paige), Scot, (Nadine), and Sue Clark (Richard), 15 grandchildren and seven



great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his



brother Orvis "Buz" Smart



(Evelyn) and his sister



Mary Lloyd, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was a great dad,



always involved in his kids activities as Cub Scout



leader, Little League coach and, as a chaperone on



band trips. He attended countless games of Football, baseball, basketball and soccer.



The family would like to thank the staff at Carefree Living and Hospice de La Luz for their kind and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements were made by Riverside Funeral



Home, 225 San Mateo, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.



