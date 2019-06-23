Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Arkad Biczak. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM - 9:30 PM St. John XXIII Catholic Community 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. John XXIII Catholic Community 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reverend Arkad Kalman Biczak







Reverend Arkad Kalman Biczak passed away after a short illness on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Passaic, NJ on April 10, 1937, the second child of Irene and Arkad Biczak and is survived by his brother, Joseph; six sisters, Marilyn Beiner, Claire Hanley, Loretta Hanley, Irene Gogal, Regina Conforth, and Patriia Byrne; 25 nieces and nephews and 45 great-nieces and nephews.



As a Boy Scout, Father Ark received the rank of Eagle Scout, the Explorer Scout Silver Award, the Ad Atare Dei Award, and at his 50th Anniversary Celebration the NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award from the Great Southwest Boy Scout Council.



Father Ark received a BA in Philosophy from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ while attending Immaculate Conception Seminary in Darlington, NJ. He was ordained a priest on May 25, 1963 at St. John Cathdral in Paterson, NJ and was given as a "gift" to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe because Father Ark petitioned to return to New Mexico after a summer stay at Philmont Boy Scout Ranch as an Eagle Scout.



Father Ark later received a Masters of Religious Education at Seattle University, WA and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from the Jesuit School of Theology, at Berkley, CA, where he subsequently taught.



Some of Father Ark's accomplishments are Archdiocesan Director of Religious Education, Archdiocesan Youth Director, Director of Archdiocesan Mission Office, Propagation of Faith, Catholic Relief Services, Holy Childhood, and continuing Education of the Clergy programs. His first parish assignment was Immaculate Heart of Mary in Los Alamos, he was Pastor of San Felipe Parish in Old Town Albuquerque, Associate Pastor at St. Berndaette's in Albuquerque (St. Hoover's) and the beloved and founding Pastor of the past 35 years of St. John XXIII Catholic Community.



Father will be remembered at a Celebration of His Life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 4:30pm - 9:30pm and a Funeral Mass, officiated by Archbishop John Wester on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111.



In lieu of flowers, Father Ark's family requests that donations be made to St. John XXIII Catholic Community Love Your Neighbor Fund, Adopt A Mission Fund or your favorite charitable organization in honor of Father Ark.



