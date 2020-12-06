1/1
Arlene Jaramillo
1947 - 2020
Arlene A. Jaramillo





Arlene A. Jaramillo, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. Arlene was born January 9, 1947 in Medanales, NM.

Arlene is survived by her two children: Eric Jaramillo and Kristal Bojorquez. Her granddaughters: Mikayla Jaramillo and Chelsea Jaramillo, and her partner: Roman Bojorquez.

Arlene touched many lives, including her extended families, where she was always invited to every baby shower, birthday, or other festive activity.

She loved hard, and wouldn't hesitate in speaking her mind, but always letting you know she loved you. She will be greatly missed.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
