Arlene A. Jaramillo











Arlene A. Jaramillo, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. Arlene was born January 9, 1947 in Medanales, NM.



Arlene is survived by her two children: Eric Jaramillo and Kristal Bojorquez. Her granddaughters: Mikayla Jaramillo and Chelsea Jaramillo, and her partner: Roman Bojorquez.



Arlene touched many lives, including her extended families, where she was always invited to every baby shower, birthday, or other festive activity.



She loved hard, and wouldn't hesitate in speaking her mind, but always letting you know she loved you. She will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store