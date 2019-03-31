Services FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho 1275 Unser Blvd NE Rio Rancho , NM 87144 505-338-2000 Resources More Obituaries for Arlene Green Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arlene M. Green

Arlene Montano Green, was born on August 25, 1923 in Gallup, New Mexico



to Sophia and Avellino



Montano. She



lived all of



her life in New Mexico.



Arlene's faith in God was paramount in her life and she held that faith dear and close in her heart up to the time of her death on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 95. Only recently she quipped, "I never thought I'd live this long." Arlene now enjoys the rest and rewards of heaven while still living on in the memories of those who knew and loved her.



Before retiring in 1998, Arlene worked 42 years as a civil servant, starting out with the Civil Defense Corps, transferring to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and ending her career as a judge's Special Assistant in the Office of Hearing and Appeals for the Social Security Administration in Albuquerque, which she helped to establish and open. During her career, Arlene's initiative and performance was recognized as evidenced by numerous awards and promotions.



Arlene's interests and joys included dancing, at which she was terrific, much of it to the music and songs of the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Her favorites included Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Neil Diamond, and the big bands of the World War II era. Arlene also enjoyed opera and classical music, attending performances at the Santa Fe Opera and local concerts by the Symphony Orchestra of Albuquerque. Her interest and love of music extended to live theater and Broadway musicals, and she was a long-time season ticket holder at Popejoy and the Albuquerque Little Theater.



As evidenced by her backyard, Arlene loved to garden. Her yard was a riot of colors, and Arlene maintained the space as a year-around sanctuary for the wild birds in the neighborhood. Besides feeding the wide variety of birds that came and went, Arlene was adept at watching, recognizing, and calling them.



Most of all, Arlene took pleasure in spending time with her family, which included attending Lobo women's basketball games. She was a die-hard fan and followed the team's highs and lows with great interest



and enjoyment.



In addition, Arlene always attended and supported her grandchildren's soccer games, graduations, plays, and recitals â€" rooting for her offspring and sharing in their successes as well as consoling them when they lost. Her participation in their lives will be sorely missed.



Arlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen; a brother, Abe; her two sisters, Corrine and Dahlia; and her husband, James Green. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Cox and Rebecca Kilpatrick; and her two sons, Randy Bustamante and Philip Kilpatrick. Also surviving are Arlene's many grandchildren,



great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews â€" all of whom loved her dearly and shall miss her the rest of their days.



While all of her children and grandchildren supported Arlene during her times of need, Philip and his wonderful wife, Teri sacrificed much in caring for her during the final years of her life. Their unselfish dedication and kindness made Arlene's passing a lighter burden for us all.



Arlene's kind heart and warmth are well-remembered by her family and by her many friends and acquaintances. She was blessed with a generous spirit and a devotion to her faith. Her full and meaningful life was sustained and bolstered by the Blessed Virgin Mary. This same faith and love shall carry her throughout eternity.



A Rosary, followed by Mass, will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Arlene at



